Lasizwe to host Saftas red carpet

YouTuber and media personality, Lasizwe Dambuza is set to be the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAS 16) red carpet host this year.

Lasizwe, who is well-known for her Nomatriquency YouTube character, took to his social media and announced the news on Friday.

Dambuza is one of the few celebrities credited by South Africans for always understanding and nailing the red carpet theme through his fashion sense when it comes to looks and style, at award shows.

He joins the multi-talented radio and TV personalities including Smash Afrika and Candice Modiselle, who will be hosting the celebrations, and dynamic radio and media personality Khutso Theledi, comedian and TV personality Mpho Popps – and break-out star Ryle de Morny will anchor the main night on Saturday as the official host lineup.

The awards will be held this Saturday and live on the Saftas YouTube channel at 7pm, S3 and Mzansi Magic.

Ladies and Gentlemen! I am your RED CARPET HOST for the SAFTAs this Saturday! 🥹🙏! ARE YOU READY? pic.twitter.com/yZW7HzKdPT — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 2, 2022

Lasizwe Congratulations, You deserve it my Sweerie. This year belonged to you. It was FORBES revently now this. ❤❤ — Thobeka Mfundo 🌞 (@mfundo_st) September 2, 2022

They are not lying about your red carpet looks @lasizwe.. You always get it. Congratulations. — Fee_phee (@fee_phee) September 2, 2022

