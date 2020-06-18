Lifestyle

Rachel Kunutu leaves Skeem Saam

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla announced she is leaving the popular SABC1 series.

The reason, she says, is to go back to school full time.

“I will miss my Skeem Saam family dearly. I have created some good friendships and memories,” she says.

She played the role of Rachel Kunutu Maphuthuma for eight years.

It is unclear what field of study she will be venturing into.

She added that she is simply not sure if she will return to the industry.

“To all my fans, I really appreciate the love and support that you have given me since day one,” she says.

Her last episode is set to air tomorrow (19th June 2020).

 

