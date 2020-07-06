South African Music Awards go virtual

The South African Music Awards (SAMA) are going to take place this year, this time around abandoning the Sun City Superbowl and switching to a virtual stage.

On Monday, the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) announced that the annual awards will happen over five nights in August.

According to organisers, the awards have been moved from the Sun City Superbowl would be streamed on My Muze.com by Vodacom and broadcasted on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

“We look forward to the SAMA26 virtual experience. Our teams are hard at work to deliver a show that we will all be proud of given the current state the world is in. I invite you all to tune in, plug in and do it for the culture,” said RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.

Under the theme ForThaKultcha, the would be presented between 3 and 7 August 2020 at 21.30 in bite-size 30-minute episodes, except for the last night which will be a forty-five-minute grand finale.

“The South African Music Awards have always been a platform where talented Mzansi artists have been recognised for their excellence. As a channel that has a track record of showcasing local talent across several platforms, we are very proud to be partnering up with SAMA26 to give our viewers front row seats to this virtual showpiece,” says Nomsa Philiso, the director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

Rehanna Hassim, executive head for digital & lifestyle at Vodacom said they were proud to partner with the SAMAs this year.

“Our role, especially during this period, is to ensure that people #StayConnected to everything they love, and, through MyMuze.com, are delighted to be the platform that enables people to experience the magic of the SAMA while staying safe at home. This is made possible by a powerful network with a passion for connecting people.”

Author



Nokuthula Zwane