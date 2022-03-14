Ukhozi’s Siya Mhlongo faces the axe ahead of line-up changes

Major changes are afoot at Ukhozi FM, with Sisonke Drive presenter Siya Mhlongo set to be sacked from the show.

Sources within the country’s biggest radio station said Mhlongo was called into a meeting on Wednesday, where he was told he would be removed from the show he co-hosts with Selby Mkhize when a new line-up is announced in April.

Mhlongo, who has been with Ukhozi since 2014, is said to not have taken the news well and “fell sick”.

He has not been on air since Wednesday.

Sisonke Drive is a youth-driven show that airs from 3pm to 6pm.

According to a source, Mhlongo reported sick shortly after he was informed about his axing from the show – which would come into effect in April.

“This paralysed Mhlongo psychologically to the point he fell sick and couldn’t take to the airwaves,” the source said.

Another source revealed that Mhlongo was still on the SABC’s payroll, but would be deployed to a yet-to-be decided role within the station.

SABC group executive for corporate affairs and marketing Gugu Ntuli said management was not at liberty to discuss employees’ health matters in public.

“Ukhozi FM management can confirm that Siyabonga Mhlongo is one of the station’s key team members to deliver on its public services mandate. Additionally, management is not at liberty to discuss its employee’s health matters in public,” said Ntuli.

Sunday World understands that Ukhozi FM is on the verge of bringing back Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe to Sisonke Drive.

“We all knew that Tshatha was raising the bar on Drive. The listeners have been calling for his return,” the source said.

Ukhozi FM is currently the leading radio station in the country with an audience of 7.5-million listeners.

