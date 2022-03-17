Ye banned from Instagram for his racial posts

Rapper Ye, previously known as Kanye West, continues to spiral downward. His latest antics have led to him being banned from the Instagram platform.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, suspended the rapper who now cannot post, comment, or do anything on the app for 24 hours. This for insulting South African comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah.

He attacked Noah after the comedian addressed his “stalking” behaviour toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Trevor spoke about the unending social media spats by the US rapper and billionaire to Kim’s current boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In the past months, Ye has been begging Kardashian to get back together. The pair, who share four children together, has seen their drama play out in various media, from his elaborate valentines gifts to moving into a house in close proximity to Kim.

Trevor, on his show, labelled the rapper’s behaviour as harassment and said there were so many women globally who experience this trauma when they leave marriages.

“What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her,” said Trevor.

He compared Kim’s situation to his as he revealed that he was in an abusive household from the age of nine to 16 years, and people would say his mother was making a mountain out of a molehill about the situation, before being shot by his stepfather.

After Trevor’s show, Ye posted a picture of the comedian with the lyrics of a song called Kumbaya, switching up the lyrics to be hurtful and racist.

“Y’all in together now … Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya,” reads his post.

Andscape associate editor Brando Simeo Starkey explained previously that the word Koon is an “intraracial slur to castigate a certain type of a black person who betrays race and is often used by another black person”.

Trevor has responded to Ye’s post, which has since been deleted.

Trevor posted: “I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life, than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave.

“You’re an indelible part of my life, Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support [former US president Donald] Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do, however, care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.

Continued Trevor: “Oh and as for Koon … clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other out of blackness whenever we disagree, tricking us into dividing ourselves up in splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”

