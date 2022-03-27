Zola 7 needs our support, says Matseke-Zulu

Celebrated actor Israel Matseke-Zulu has pledged his support for legendary kwaito star Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini as he battles an unknown ailment.

Matseke-Zulu told Sunday World that the public needed to come together and show love to the star as he has given selflessly to communities and has helped many individuals find their feet.

“Bonginkosi is a very loving and appreciative person. I know that he appreciates the week-long love we have shown him on the socials and I hope it doesn’t end there.

“I looked at him and said ‘usazophila’ (you will still live) because his situation didn’t seem as bad as people say on social media. He has his two legs and two hands, he just needs to believe in himself. I love him and he knows, we are still about to shake this industry regardless of what we’ve been through,” said Matseke-Zulu.

Painter Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje might be famous for portraying the dead, but he also came on board and painted a portrait of Zola with a tear drop but claimed the whole painting meant that Zola would once again return to his throne.

“Zola is a kind human and he doesn’t discriminate against anyone, not even against my art. He interviewed me and it went nice, he will surely come back. Power to the brother.”

Zola 7, named after his ghetto hometown Zola in Soweto, is largely celebrated for his contribution in the entertainment industry and selflessly caring for the needy and helping to advance black communities.

His music career took off in the early 2000s when he released Umdlwembe, a song colourfully narrating the notorious lifestyle of his hometown and asking the upcoming generations to work harder to avoid falling prey to crime. The “problem child” album as it loosely translates, bagged him the Artist of The Year at the South African Music Awards.

He also showed off his acting skills when he was featured on Yizo Yizo 2, Tsotsi, Isibaya and Zabalaza among other shows.

Matseke-Zulu is going through his own challenging period. His leg was amputated last year.

