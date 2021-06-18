Fab and beautiful every season

Johannesburg – Instead of discussing the latest make-up trends, we decided to speak to transgender beauty, Miss Tasha about her make-up needs, because sometimes it’s hard to get proper coverage and effective products.

‘I am Miss Tasha, a transgender woman living in South Africa. As a transgender woman it’s really hard to find products that work for me. Once I find them I feel like I’ve conquered the world. It’s important to always look good as It’s a tough world’ adds the academic activist. ‘Beauty is what sets me apart and these are my products to ensure, lasting good looks.”

‘Yes, I want products that give me full coverage as it’s crucial to look even all over and I hope my list helps others.:

1-Estée Lauder double wear Foundation gives me great coverage. My favourite product to use daily is obviously the Estée Lauder foundation. It gives me life. It’s like a life partner.

2- I’m a huge fan of anything that is matte lipstick. I want that grip. I want my lipstick to last forever. Kangol also has great products too that I love playing around with. I love the range of Mac and Avon matte lipsticks.

3-The Woolworths contouring range is amazing too. I live by it.

4-Glow drops from Dupe factorie and their amazing pressed glitter pallet is what life is to man.

5- I love shine. I can never imagine life without that Avon concealer and their mascaras are also a must-have. I swear I love the Kangol brushes as nothing compares to them and they last a lifetime. So do their eyeliners.

6- LA Girl is the girl that she thinks she is. That HD setting powder will make you feel like the girl that you think you are.

7- My current fave fragrance is Gucci oud intense. Yes, it’s pricey so just buy it once in 2 years and use it for those rare occasions. I don’t think anything smells better than that. Oh and also Aromatics White, is an amazing product.

8- For everyday life I use, Oh So Heavenly body spritzers. They take you there.

9- I don’t even want to begin with shower gels and body lotions from The Body Shop, your life will never be the same again. Ever.

10- Drink pleanty of water and you will see the difference.

Well there you have it, those were Tasha’s favourite products and I’m positive they will help other women who want heavier coverage ensuring perfect results.

Since its Youth Month we wanted her wishes for the young ones:

‘When they say that education is the key to the future, always believe them. Education is not just a certificate, it’s what will set you apart. It’s what will teach you everything else you need to know in life, things your family won’t teach you too. Keep the fire burning. Our time is yet to come. We will have our chance in life. We will lead this country one day.’’

Kuli Roberts