Factory-sealed 2007 iPhone sells for R700 000 at auction

In South Africa, R700 000 would probably get one an entry level house or buy a descent secondhand sports car. But for one buyer overseas, the handsome amount gets a 2007 iPhone model.

This was revealed by LCG Auctions which said it had recently sold an original iPhone in the original factory shrink wrap for almost $40,000 (R722 000 at today’s exchange rate). The auction house went to great extent to promote the phone, describing it as “unopened first generation original Apple iPhone from 2007.”

Bidding for the phone started at $2500 before selling at $39 340 to an unknown buyer.

“One of the most important and ubiquitous inventions of our lifetime, the iPhone was first introduced by Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007 at MacWorld San Francisco. Just over five months later it was released at retail for $499/$599 on June 29th. The original iPhone included 4/8 GB of storage, an innovative touchscreen, a 2-megapixel camera, and a web browser. The iconic box featured a life-size image of the iPhone with 12 icons on the screen. It quickly became Apple’s most successful product, forever changed the smartphone industry, and was named the Time Magazine Invention of the Year in 2007,” LCG said.

“This factory sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition. Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. All original – no aftermarket stickers or UPC labels on this one. Brand new, never activated. Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example. Relevance and rarity comprise a winning formula for this red hot collectible,” the promo for the auction concluded.

