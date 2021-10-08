From radio host to an excellent cook, Mastandi is taking over

Johannesburg- What started as just the love for good food and cooking great meals for his guests at his places has grown to a fully-fledged business.

Siphiwo “Spitch” Nzawumbi who was a host on one of SABC’s talkshow, iLungelo lakho, has taken a leap of faith and pursued a career in the cooking industry.

The former Umhlobo Wenene midday show host started sharing pictures of the meals he would prepare for his friends and people would be impressed.

As an unqualified chef, his meal presentations did most of the marketing for him.

Nzawumbi gave himself the “Mastandi” like any other pro cook and has recently shared with his social media followers that what started as a hobby is now earning him money.

Sifikile, sahombisa, sapheka, batya abantu, bashusha, babulela🙏🏽 Kuwe wena Thixo onako ukufezekisa onke amaphupha, NDIYABULELA. #Mastandi literally started as a joke when I recorded an IG story walking down the stairs off my new house, a year ago. That joke is now a business.❤️ pic.twitter.com/CwS46KZc1C — MASTANDI©️ (@SpitchNzawumbi) October 2, 2021

“A year later, that silly joke on the gram id now a registered business with clients. I now get to do what I love as an extension of my legacy. I am one of three employees in the business. This time next year, I envision this dream, 11 times bigger and greater than it is. Today we served yet another client and made their events a success,” he wrote on his instagram.

He also encouraged people to start where they are, with the little they have.

“I’m glad I started. I’m glad I took that first step funding everything from my pocket. I’m glad I decided against postponing,” he added.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni