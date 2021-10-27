G.H. Mumm Paints town bold red on World Champagne Day

Johannesburg- What better occasion is there to host an exclusive event with some of South Africa’s most celebrated champagne lovers than another thrilling edition of World Champagne Day?

The prestigious Maison Mumm, known for being the leader on all things Avant Garde, hosted its highly-anticipated World Champagne Day weekend experience in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban this past weekend.

The champagne known worldwide for being daring and bold chose to celebrate World Champagne Day by curating a weekend of champagne moments and hosting some of South Africa’s pioneering and trendsetting A-listers.

Mumm Squad alumni such as Jessica Nkosi, Lerato Sengadi, and Tshepi Vundla are just a few of the celebrated guests who were hosted by the champagne house. Former reality TV star Blue Mbombo, Tv personality Mbali Nkosi and Hip Hop legend JR Bopape were also part of the star-studded guest list.

South Africa’s Luxury event designer, Precious the Planner curated all brunch experiences for the weekend, ensuring Mumm’s habit of creating unforgettable event experiences upheld its legendary reputation.

The upmarket Hotel Sky in Sandton was transformed into a bona fide brunch establishment with Maison Mumm as its champagne oasis. A fine three-course brunch was served where each course was paired with a variant of bubbly from the brand’s range.

It became an official Champagne Day celebration when France’s number one champagne brand was showcased in its varied glory. Guests were treated to some lighthearted entertainment from DJ Voodoo while they enjoyed glorious champagne moments.

In its true disruptive nature, Mumm later transported their guests in luxurious red sports cars to the upmarket restaurant Saint, for a pivotal champagne moment in the heart of Sandton.

With Johannesburg having caused a hard to ignore disruption, Maison Mumm also made its presence felt in Cape Town and Durban this weekend where they partnered with Cafe’ Caprice, Ayepyep, Bouda, Eden Champagne Garden, and Views 25.

With the promise of #PaintTheTownRed being fulfilled, Maison Mumm remains synonymous with hosting daring events. With the World Champagne Day Weekend experience having been executed luxuriously, brunch has officially been elevated to Maison Mumm standards.

G.H. Mumm reaches for the grandest gestures to celebrate every victory and are looking forward to celebrating more moments by raising a glass of the world’s boldest bubbles with champagne lovers.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma