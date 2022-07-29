Glenfiddich auctions rare expressions for water conservation

In a move aimed at aiding water conservation in South Africa, Glenfiddich announced the launch of the third edition of its Challengers Club.

The announcement was made at a black-tie auction and gala dinner on Thursday where 50 of the rarest Glenfiddich expressions were auctioned.

Kelly Johnson, Portfolio Manager for William Grant and Sons said: “We understand that when people come together great things happen. This is not a gimmick for us, but a commitment to do our part for mother nature. These bottles are beyond just collectors’ items, they are conversation starters that will go on to encourage actionable change anywhere they are found.”

Proceeds of the auctions are going towards funding a community water project in the Eastern Cape province working with World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF).

Glenfiddich partnered with social change maker Maps Maponyane, who is also a WWF Board Member, and Zandile Ndhlovu, South Africa’s first black Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) freediving instructor, whose aim is to help raise awareness around the problem of water scarcity in South Africa and to ensure that quality water is accessible to all.

Maponyane and Ndhlovu each undertook an epic personal challenge to fulfill their ambitions of a country with cleaner drinking and ocean water.

Each auctioned bottle’s casing is made partially from the recycled plastic cleared from the ocean floor by Ndhlovu, and inside it is a small bottle of Maponyane’s glacier water collected in Iceland as well as a rare bottle of Glenfiddich.

“Finding water untouched by man meant literally going to the edge of the world – an incredibly difficult trek. The irony of it all is that if we keep polluting our water, finding the best quality will someday no longer be an adventure to write home about because polluted water will be a way of life. Something I truly believe no South African or anybody, in fact, should have to experience,” said Maponyane.

“Diving for me is a beautiful escape and a deep passion of mine. So, when I was presented with the opportunity to partner with Glenfiddich, especially for such a great cause, I didn’t think twice. I’d love for everyone to someday experience it but the sight of the bottom of the sea is no enchanted aquatic scene. The pollution is rife and unmissable. We honestly should all be doing more to conserve this precious resource,” said Ndhlovu.

