Star Gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz to still perform Olympic routine live

Gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz would have been South Africa’s first artistic gymnast to represent the country at the Olympics in 15 years.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 18 year old had her dream dashed.

She would have made her debut at the Games in Tokyo on Sunday, August 2.

But Sanlam has given the athlete and the country the honour of still seeing the star athlete in action.

The company announced that they will be live streaming Caitlin’s routine from her training facilities in Johannesburg on the exact day she would have performed in Tokyo.

“Of course, this was not Caitlin’s plan, but now is the time to be making some new plans,” says Sanlam’s Chief Executive for the Brand, Sydney Mbhele.

“She is an inspiring example for us all of someone that has not let challenges get the better of her, but instead let them make her even better.”

Caitlin first set her sights on competing in the Olympics when she was just 11.

Multiple injuries then followed – a series of which took her out of the competition circuit for almost three consecutive years. But despite these challenges, she kept coming back.

“I don’t think I’ve given up on anything in my life,” Caitlin says. ” I’ve always tried to find another way through. I told my coach – the dream hasn’t changed, only the timeline has shifted,” the tenacious athlete added.

She said that after months of intense training in preparation for the Olympics, having the opportunity to still be able to perform her routine via the live stream is incredibly exciting.

South Africans can see her somersaults and flick flacks at www.nowisthetimetoplan.co.za.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom