Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube on future of South African storytelling

Acclaimed producer and creator Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube is preparing to usher audiences into a new world with eGagasini: Waves of Change, the drama set to replace House of Zwide in one of television’s most competitive timeslots.

But for Zuma-Ncube, the launch of eGagasini is about more than introducing a new show. She told Sunday World that it is about continuing her mission of telling authentic South African stories that reflect the country’s realities, aspirations and cultural richness.

With a career spanning acting, producing and content creation, Zuma-Ncube has helped shape local television for decades. Looking back on her journey, she says the industry has taught her many lessons, chief among them the importance of resilience and staying true to the story.

“One of the biggest lessons has been the importance of resilience. The television industry is constantly evolving, and every challenge teaches you something new,” she said.

Authenticity secret to connection

Zuma-Ncube believes audiences connect most deeply with stories rooted in honesty.

“The secret is authenticity. South Africans connect with stories that reflect their realities, aspirations, struggles and triumphs. If a story is authentic and treats its characters with respect and depth, audiences will find themselves in it.”

That philosophy lies at the heart of eGagasini, a drama centred on three young friends from Jozini whose lives are transformed after a viral music hit catapults them into the spotlight. Their dreams soon collide with power, family secrets and devastating consequences.

For Zuma-Ncube, the show’s appeal goes beyond the drama.

“What attracted me most was its heart. It is a story about ambition, identity, family, power and the pursuit of dreams,” she said.

Zuma-Ncube spotlights Durban’s music scene

Set against Durban’s vibrant music industry, the series shines a spotlight on a cultural landscape that Zuma-Ncube feels deserves greater recognition.

“Durban has become one of South Africa’s most influential cultural and musical hubs. The city has a unique energy, a distinctive sound and a rich creative spirit.”

The producer says music is not merely a backdrop to the story but forms part of its identity.

“Music is woven into the DNA of the show. It influences the characters, their ambitions and the choices they make.”

As viewing habits continue to change and audiences gain access to content from across the globe, Zuma-Ncube believes local productions face greater competition than ever before. Yet she sees opportunity in the changing landscape.

“The media environment is far more competitive today, but creators also have more ways than ever to reach audiences and tell diverse stories.”

Zuma-Ncube platforms fresh talent

Zuma-Ncube is also passionate about creating opportunities for emerging talent in the industry.

“I would love to see greater investment in developing new talent both in front of and behind the camera. We have incredible creative minds in this country.”

Despite the expectations that come with inheriting House of Zwide’s loyal audience, Zuma-Ncube is focused on telling a compelling story rather than chasing comparisons.

“We have tremendous respect for what House of Zwide achieved. Our focus is on delivering a show that audiences can connect with in its own unique way.”

For the veteran producer, the excitement of television remains unchanged despite her years in the industry.

“The possibility still excites me. Every new story is an opportunity to connect with people in a meaningful way.”

And with eGagasini preparing to make its debut, Zuma-Ncube is betting that South Africans are still eager for stories that feel close to home while speaking to universal human experiences.

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