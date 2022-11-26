A helpful website to navigate women through menopause

Many women still do not know how to navigate the season of perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause.

Menopause, a time that marks the end of a woman’s menstrual cycle, usually happens between the ages of 40 and 50.

However, a new informative website called w-Spot, is dedicated to educating and empowering about these different phases in a credible and trustworthy space.

According to w-Spot, each year about 47-million women worldwide reach menopause and most of them are still navigating the workplace.

Managing director of Organon South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, Dr Abofele Khoele, said the organisation is committed to educating and empowering women so that they can make informed choices to enhance their health and wellbeing.

Khoele said the website will help women recognise the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause, and be prepared when they visit their doctor.

“Menopause has such a bad reputation, we want to empower women, give them back their power so that they can go through this journey with confidence,” said Khoele.

“We want to create an online space where South African women can share information about their experiences, where they can be heard and supported by a community that knows what they’re going through. Menopause is also an important occupational health issue.”

Even though the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause differ for every woman, there are common ones including hot flushes, night sweats, trouble sleeping, mood swings, and vaginal dryness.

“For many women, perimenopause or menopause may be overwhelming. The w-Spot is designed to give women tips to help manage their perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms, as it affects all aspects of their lives from diet and mental health to exercise, sleep, and even their sex lives.

“It also educates women on the annual screenings they should not miss out on and includes a questionnaire that helps women share their perimenopause and menopause experience and general health with their doctor.”

