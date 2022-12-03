Lumps do not always signal dawn of breast cancer

Women have been warned that lumps in the breast are not the only symptoms or signs of breast cancer.

According to a study by a team of medical experts, this is not the only sign or symptom you should be cautious of before seeking potentially life-saving early diagnosis and treatment.

It is reported that more than a quarter of all female cancer cases in 2020 were reported in South Africa, however, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women globally.

Director of Oncology at Novartis South Africa, Dr Gary Sopher, emphasised that while lumps are a common early sign of breast cancer, there are a range of other symptoms women need to be aware of in order to seek timely medical advice.

“First, it’s important to realise that not all lumps are cancerous, as menstruation, for example, can make the breasts feel naturally lumpy and not all breast cancer patients have easily discernible lumps, especially as breast tissue is often quite dense in women below the age of 40 years,” Sopher explained.

Breast cancer is the abnormal, malignant growth of tissue that can form in the breast’s glands, lobules, lobes, and ducts before spreading through the blood or lymph vessels.

“Women need to be wary of other common early signs such as a constant pain in your breasts or your armpits, any swelling or inflammation in your armpits or even your collarbone.

“Additionally, keep an eye out for any changes in your skin texture, such as puckering or dimpling, nipple discharge without squeezing, and rashes or redness around the nipple.”

Sopher further called on men to be supportive to their partners, wives, friends, loved ones, colleagues, and employees to schedule a mammogram sooner rather than later.

“We must encourage open dialogue about the value of regular and appropriate screening at the appropriate level of risk at the right time. Because many women may feel anxious about going to a screening, men should show their support and accompany them to the appointment,” said Sopher.

“This is the perfect time to search out patient support groups such as Cansa, the Breast Health Foundation, Reach for Recovery, Meta Buddies, and the many others out there. Show your support by donating and giving your time to these groups.”

