Plan for health scares while on holiday

The 2022 academic year is over, the kids are home and the parents have planned a trip to a holiday destination of their choice for the summer holidays.

This sounds ideal until they realise that they left crucial items at home that could mean life or death.

But there are ways to avoid health scares these holidays, says Lee Callakoppen, a Principal Officer of Bonitas Medical Fund.

She explained that it is vital to take care of your health and make sure that you and your loved ones are medically covered in the case of a travel medical emergency, when on holiday in and outside of South Africa.

Callakoppen said: “It’s holiday time and none of us want to think about or consider a possible medical emergency or ill health. Life can be unpredictable so it’s best to be prepared to make sure you stay healthy and safe these holidays. Make sure you pack enough of your chronic medication to see you through your time away.,” said Callakoppen.

These are her tips for healthy travel:

Alert your medical aid

It is important that you notify your medical aid scheme and activate the international medical travel cover when you are planning to travel out of the country. Medical expenses when travelling in Africa or other international destinations can be prohibitively expensive. To avoid having your holiday and finances totally ruined, check what medical conditions will be covered and then, if necessary, top this up with additional travel insurance.

Medical aid card

Remember to carry your medical aid card and details with you. In the case of an emergency, it will streamline the process of getting care quickly or being admitted to hospital.

Chronic medication

Maintaining a medicine regime when you have a chronic condition is vital. You certainly don’t want to run out of your essential medication if you are somewhere remote. Make sure you pack enough of your chronic medication to see you through your time away( asthma pumps, sunscreen and antihistamines).

Covid is still around

We have seen some spikes in Covid-19 numbers which means it’s wise to continue to sanitise and stay away from crowds. If you feel ill, get tested or isolate.

Virtual consultations

If you are on holiday and concerned about your health, then explore the option of tapping into telephonic or virtual appointments where the doctor can engage with you, virtually, wherever you are.

Travelling internationally

Remember that if you are leaving the country and crossing a border you may need to produce proof of a negative Covid-19 test, proof of vaccination and/or will need to complete a travel health questionnaire. Different rules apply in different countries.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author