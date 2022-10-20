Quitting porn using this app can improve mental health

The survey suggests that quitting porn outright can offer a significant boost to mental wellbeing as almost three-quarters (71.2%) of the users reported that their mental health has improved since using the sexual self-mastery app, owned by Jack Jenkins. The app was founded in 2020 and reportedly downloaded by more than 450,000 people globally.

Using the App apparently effects dramatic behavioural change and therefore is a benefit in significantly improving mental health.

Jenkins explained that they had been been working for almost three years to develop the most effective possible behavioural change system to help especiallt guys quit porn and improve their mental and relational wellbeing as quickly as possible.

“For millennials and Gen Z, many of which have grown up with porn as part of everyday life, I would encourage them to give the app a try and see how they feel. We see our users experiencing a wide range of mental wellbeing benefits, and with the app being totally free, anyone can experiment and see if life’s better without porn for themselves.”

Jenkins said 89.8% of their users say they have more self-confidence, 86% of users say they feel more focused and disciplined and 74.5% said they feel more confident in their bodies.

The London-based entrepreneur Jenkins said the statistics showed that 39% of college-aged men (aged 15-29) watch porn every single day, and 19% of them are showing signs that suggest they are addicted to porn.

“There are over 85 scientific studies so far that link poor mental and emotional health to porn use, porn consumption is a driver of poor mental health. The frequent visitation of Internet pornography showed a high association of vulnerabilities towards mental health indicators,” said Jenkins. He said research conducted in 2015 found that compulsive porn users are “significantly more likely to report a history of anxiety problems, A 2016 study concluded that “the frequent visitation of Internet pornography showed a high association of vulnerabilities towards mental health indicators and another 2020 survey found that internet pornography can “pose a threat for the development of mental health in adults”.

Porn does not only cause harm to relationships it also incites bad behaviour and often results in people having the wrong ideas about sex should be.

