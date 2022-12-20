How to limit exposure to cyberbullying during holidays

The festive season is a time to have fun, relax with family, and socialise with friends. Unfortunately, this freedom also puts many at risk of cyberbullying as they spend more time online posting about holiday activities and exciting vacations.

A recent study has found that screen time has increased by 17% for tweens and teens since the start of the pandemic (2019 to 2021). And, as the school holidays have already begun, it is likely that more hours will be spent online.

Rianette Leibowitz, Cyber Wellness and Online Safety author and founder of SaveTNet Cyber Safety, said: “The holiday period is the ideal time to catch up on social media, gaming and shows missed during the stressful exam time.

“While it’s time to have fun in cyberspace, it’s important to consider the risk of cyberbullying, which could lead to isolation. This negative mental space can amplify cyberbullying and its concerning effects.”

To create more awareness around the consequences and prevention of cyberbullying, Leibowitz partnered with Cadbury P.S. to launch the #SayItLikeYouMeanIt initiative earlier this year.

The initiative has already helped more than 300 youth identify signs of bullying or receive assistance.

Are you a cyberbully?

There are so many forms of bullying, it’s important to ensure that you’re not cyberbullying anyone. Therefore, introspection is required, and it is encouraged to always check your own online interactions to positively #SayItLikeYouMeanIt.

How to deal with cyberbullying

Dealing with cyberbullying is never easy. However, there are ways to regain your power:

Don’t get caught up in self-doubt and negativity. Instead, focus on the encouraging comments you receive and turn them into positive affirmations for yourself

Be critical about the posts you’re sharing with the world, and consider the public’s potential responses to your content before you post

Consider the role of the cyberbully in your life and whether it’s worth giving them any attention. For example, try to ignore and hide comments from someone you don’t have or want a relationship with and block and report them if the bullying escalates

Seek adult or expert support.

Tips for Parents

Parents are also responsible for practising good digital habits and encouraging children to mirror their positive social behaviour. So, as a parent, ensure your social media, cellphone, and digital behaviour is something you’re proud of having your children mirror. That means watching how much time you spend online and encouraging the entire family to enjoy a regular digital detox.

Most importantly, be alert to your child’s social media activity and behavioural changes, such as becoming quiet and withdrawn and limiting their interactions with people.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author