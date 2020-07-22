News

Hulisani Ravele new talk show may soon air on SABC

By Somaya Stockenstroom

947 radio presenter and former YoTV presenter Hulisani Ravele is back to making amazing television which could potentially find its way on the SABC.

Ravele has been off the TV radar since her stint on news channel ANN7 as the host of ‘I am South African’. But the former child star is back and producing her own talk show called Heart to Heart with Hulisani Ravele. 

According to a close source within the national broadcaster, the word that Ravele’s show has been allegedly been scouted by SABC has caught fire.


Heart to Heart was initially aired on Youtube at the beginning of this month with guests such as Bob Mabena and Lira. The Youtube addition to the show has since been paused.

SABC spokesperson, Mmoni Seapolelo said: “The SABC can confirm that it receives hundreds of proposals and completed productions for consideration. We are also not in any position to discuss any proposals we receive with third parties.”

The 24-minute talk show is a soulful, feel-good, positive-spirited conversation with South African personalities.

Speaking to the publication, Ravele denied any knowledge of the show making its way to the broadcaster.

“That’s news to me. But from your lips to God’s (and the broadcasters) ears,” she said.

Ravele explained that the production of the show was done in January 2016 and had not seen the light of day until recently.

“Four years ago, in January of 2016, I self-funded and produced a talk show but it didn’t end up on TV (or anywhere) because there were technical blunders that made the end product of poor quality for broadcast.

“I was shattered when this discovery was made in edit. I had taken my savings, an overdraft and borrowed money from a friend to back myself, to back my dream. And so, as we find ourselves in a time of #LifeWithCovid19, I was inspired by how so many people are digging deep into their inner self, into new talents, how they are bringing old dreams back to life,” she explained.

“So I decided to finally give in to the kind voices in my life who have encouraged me on my long journey to building the talk show of my dreams. The kind voices that encouraged me to not wait until I create something perfect before I share, but to instead take a leap, put it out there, and I can make it better as I go along. You need to understand how INCREDIBLY difficult that is for me, a Perfect Patti who prides herself in always being excellent, especially when it comes to my work,” she said.

She was unable to confirm when the next episode of the show would air but hinted that it would be a once a month venture.

“I can’t say just yet as the new editor has to let me know if we are able to salvage the remaining two episodes. If we are not, the intention is to continue self-funding the production, shoot new episodes, and release one at least once a month for now. Kancane kancane [little by little],” she said.

Inspired by the likes of US talk show icons Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman she hopes her leap of courage to go out there and create their own opportunities.

“Both new and those long forgotten. Ploughing your land, plant that seed, water it, and allow God, your ancestors, and the universe to surprise you,” she said.

 

