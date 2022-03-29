‘I’m Possible’ festival raises funds to tackle period poverty

The Adidas I’m Possible festival, which took place on Saturday at St Stithians College in Sandton, was a heart-pumping shindig, all in the name of raising funds for period poverty.

Filled with an incredible line-up of fitness sessions and music sets, the event was strictly for women over 18 years.

American yoga teacher, advocate, podcaster, and author Jessamyn Stanley, who champions body positivity, self-empowerment and acceptance through movement, was a special guest at the event.

Hosts Rorisang Thandekiso and Siv Ngesi kept the energy levels high for the crowd and guests who came dressed in athleisure wear, ready for some fun workouts. Later in the evening, they swapped their sweaty gear for sporty attire as they danced the night away to the sounds of DJ Fae Fae, Shekinah, and DJ Zinhle.

Those who were invited definitely enjoyed yoga sessions with Jessamyn, danced with Mapule Ndhlovu, and had a cool down with some Adidas runners.

Adidas said they would be matching all the ticket sales from the event to tackle period poverty, a problem they said needs urgent intervention.

