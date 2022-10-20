Inside Markus Jooste’s multimillion-rand Lanzerac wine estate

Based in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape, the Lanzerac wine estate belonged to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste until recently when it was attached by the Reserve Bank.

The multimillion-rand property, which has been in existence for more than 330 years, has over the years attracted attention from both local and international tourists.

The five-in-one establishment comprises a vineyard, hotel, restaurant, a wedding venue, and a spa.

This week, the Reserve bank made its intention clear of attaching R1.5-billion in assets that are directly linked to Jooste following his role in the demise of the global retail giant.

The fancy restaurant affords visitors an opportunity to indulge in food prepared by a resident chef while admiring the beautiful mountains at the background.

The stylish wine estate’s hotel rooms are a blend of old magnificence and modern facilities that allow visitors to bask in the luxurious Lanzerac experience.

Within the estate, there is a gym that tourists are allowed to utilise to keep fit and in shape while holidaying at the establishment.

The Lanzerac spa offers guests time to unwind and rejuvenate. The estate is indeed a sought-after wellness retreat and relaxation hideout.

Guests also get to taste different award-winning wine selections.

The wine estate also boasts beautiful scenery of the Cape heritage, showing off its harmony and tranquility.

