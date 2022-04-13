Inside Tamia Mpisane’s stunning baby shower

Andile Mpisane’s wife Tamia had a stunning baby shower for her unborn baby in Sandown on Sunday afternoon.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2021 to the shock of many on social media, are expecting their first baby. They exchanged vows a few months after Andile separated from the mother of his two children, Sithelo Shozi.

Two weeks ago, Tamia and Andile shared snaps of their maternity shoot which looked stunning, with Tamia showing off her bulging belly.

She took to social media to share the snaps of her baby shower in a sexy black number. The decor was on point with touches of blue, pink, purple, gold and orange colors.

Have a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamia Mpisane (@tamia_mpisane)

