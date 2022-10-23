Jewellery designing couple ready to dazzle

Mandlenkosi None and Nnete Mokgothu who were studying graphic design at the Central University of Technology just a few years ago are one step closer to dazzling with their jewellery designs.

The duo was announced as finalists in South Africa’s platinum Jewellery Design & Manufacturing competition, PlatAfrica.

Their company Mo Nkosi & Nnete Jewellers, is based at The Platinum Incubator in Rustenburg. They’ve entered PlatAfrica four times before, twice when they were students and twice as professionals individually.

This time though, with their joint entry, they’re confident that their unique weaving and wirework techniques will catch the eye of the judges for the ultimate prize.

“In previous PlatAfrica competitions, we entered separate pieces. This year, we joined our creative forces to craft a single piece that we believe brings the competition’s theme of hope to life. There are lots of interlocking elements that symbolise unity, and the citrine stone we used symbolises warmth, new hope and new beginnings,” said the couple.

The winners of PlatAfrica receive a cash prize and media exposure. But the jewel in the crown is the opportunity to participate in an all-expenses-paid design workshop at PGI India to learn more about the design and manufacturing of platinum jewellery in the world’s fastest-growing market for this product.

Candidates are also eligible to participate in the design sourcing process for the prestigious PGI India brand, Evara.

This will give contestants, and the broader industry the opportunity to benchmark themselves against international standards, while giving South African creative talent a sense level they need to be at to be part of this growing global market.

“We’ve always been fascinated by platinum. It’s an incredibly difficult metal to work with, so there aren’t a lot of jewellers that work with it, and our preferred techniques of wirework and weaving are quite unique. But there’s a clear niche in the market for platinum jewellery,” said the couple.

There are always challenges when working as a couple especially if you own a business, but the couple said it has managed to overcome such.

“There are always going to be differences in the design process and how you interpret a brief. But the important thing is that we always come to a common point, and we work from there.”

