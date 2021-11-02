Journey into memorable local outdoor experience

Johannesburg – Whoever said black people don’t travel, they only go home – lied!

In fact, people like the former SA Tourism head of South Europe and West Africa, Lehlohonolo Pitso, and his best friend since the age of 13, Thato Senamele, left the corporate world to start a travel project so different that it’s bound to change the meaning of road travel and camping.

The business which he launched two weeks ago at Eagle Waters Resort in Hartbeespoort, is called the Leeto Experience.

Pitso explained what the name means: “Leeto is a journey in three South African languages – Sesotho, Sepedi and Setswana.

“We are not a destination marketing company nor are we a tour operator. We are hosts who offer guests memorable experiences.

“Our hosts are professionals with diverse backgrounds and they are passionate about outdoor travel experiences, love discovering the country and enjoy a great getaway escape.

“Our clients are hosted and catered for. We showcase our vibrant people, spectacular wildlife, breathtaking scenery, thrilling adventure and hearty meals.”

Imagine camping in a Jeep that allows sky camping, cooking and showering. This is what their service offers.

You are chauffeured to the destination of choice, a chef cooks up a storm of South African foods in the makeshift kitchen attached to the vehicle while you take a private shower assembled to the vehicle.

“The car offers a gas tank that gives you hot water – 120 litres of water, so its comfort – even in the bush,” said Pitso.

A big part of their offering is boating and ski-jet adventures – but these are not your boring sipping on sundowners kind of rides.

You can hook up your blue tooth to that of the speedboat, dancing to the latest amapiano track while taking a spin on the dam or river.

Pitso said throughout his 11 years in the tourism industry, he never saw an authentic travel offering marketed to the black consumer – and that he thought it was the ideal time for that narrative to change. He added that Covid-19 was a blessing in disguise, as when level one loaded, people are even more eager to venture out into local destinations.

“Our vision is to deliver the best authentic and memorable hosted outdoor lifestyle experiences.”

Their packages, which will cost in the region of about R6 000 for an entire weekend, all frills included, will take you to places including Pilanesberg, Magaliesburg, Waterberg, Mpumalanga, Kruger National Park, Bojanala, Joburg and KwaZulu-Natal, among others.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom