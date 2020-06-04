Kylie Jenner the highest paid celeb in the world, followed by Kanye West

Kylie Jenner is the highest-paid celebrity in the world having taken home a cool $590 million this year, followed by Kanye West with $170 million. This is according to data from Forbes, released today.

Forbes said the world’s highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019.

Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake ​in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January, while West’s got most of his income from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.

Forbes has recently crowned West as a billionaire, worth an estimated $1.3 billion.

His wife, Kim Kardashian came in at number 48 with earnings of $49.6 million.

Sporting stars also came in strong on the list, with tennis ace Roger Federer coming in at number 3 with a payday of $106.3 million, followed soccer maestro Cristiano Ronaldo at number with $105 million, with his rival Lionel Messi coming in at number 5 with $104 million.

Ronaldo is the most followed athlete on social media. His Instagram followers hit 200 million this year.

Movie mogul Tyler Perry came in at number 6 with earnings of $97 million, followed by soccer star Neymar with $95.5 million, radio sensation Howard Stern with $90 million, basketball star LeBron James with $88.2 million and actor Dwayne Johnson rounding the top 10 with $87.5 million.

Stars such as Angelina Jolie, Jay-Z, Sean Combs, Taylor Swift, Ellen Degeneres, Tiger Woods, Ed Sheeran and Drake also made the list.

Egyptian soccer star Mo Salah is the only African to make the list at number 100 with earnings of $35.1 million.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo