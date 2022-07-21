Life-saving tips every parent should know

Most parents do not think of life-threatening situations their children may find themselves in. Parents should be prepared on how they would respond should they get into an accident, injury, or fall ill.

Unexpected events can also place huge financial burdens on families if they are not dealt with quickly, decisively, and correctly.

Bestmed Medical Scheme has introduced Best Care, a life-saving first aid series that offers insights on how parents and caregivers can better care for their families.

First Aid

A fully stocked first-aid kit is important to have but it is a great idea to create a mini first-aid kit that is portable.

According to a pediatrician, Dr Enrico Maraschin, having medical tools and medication that can be used to measure and control a temperature is vital. High fevers can be dangerous to the health and wellbeing of little ones if left unattended or not properly treated. It can result in convulsions, which is a stressful event for parents to witness.

CPR

Knowing how to resuscitate a child who is choking or having difficulty breathing is a necessary first-aid skill that every parent and caregiver should possess.

Resuscitation is necessary when a child appears unresponsive, has collapsed, or is gasping for air and struggling to breathe.

For infants, use two fingers or a hand-circling technique to apply compressions. For older children who are over a year, use one or two hands curled around the other to press onto the breastbone (the same would apply for an adult).

“You need to do the compressions at a rate of 100 to 120 seconds. Singing a song like ‘Staying Alive’ in your head and compressing to the beat will help you to do this,” said pediatrician Dr Kevanya Coopoo.

Wound care

Accidents happen, and when they do, they may result in wounds that require proper care and treatment to ensure they heal well. A wound is any break in the skin or injury to the tissue. It can be open or closed.

“If there’s bleeding, compress the wound with a clean cloth or gauze for a few minutes until the bleeding stops. Then rinse off with clean running tap water for a few minutes.

“Now, clean the wound by using an alcohol-sterilized pair of tweezers to pick out any debris,” added Coopoo.

