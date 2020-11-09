Local Flavours propel designer to the top

BY KULI ROBERTS

BLACK AND PROUD

I’ve been writing fashion and beauty articles since the 90s and it’s always a pleasure to write about local black designers after years of disempowerment.

My favourite this week had to be the range by DrChauke, who was inspired by always wanting to create something from scratch for the local market and be part of the clothing industry.

“The theme for my range is all about celebrating black excellence and being proud of who we are and how far we have come despite apartheid. I wanted to see locals wear local, make a difference in people’s lives and that’s what inspired me to work harder to change people’s lives.

“Even with financial challenges … as I’ve built the brand from my own pocket. I love my unisex range.” We love being black.

