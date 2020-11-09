E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Lifestyle

Local Flavours propel designer to the top

By SUNDAY WORLD
Black the Brand. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

BY KULI ROBERTS

BLACK AND PROUD

I’ve been writing fashion and beauty articles since the 90s and it’s always a pleasure to write about local black designers after years of disempowerment.


My favourite this week had to be the range by DrChauke, who was inspired by always wanting to create something from scratch for the local market and be part of the clothing industry.

“The theme for my range is all about celebrating black excellence and being proud of who we are and how far we have come despite apartheid. I wanted to see locals wear local, make a difference in people’s lives and that’s what inspired me to work harder to change people’s lives.

“Even with financial challenges … as I’ve built the brand from my own pocket. I love my unisex range.” We love being black.

Author


Similar stories

Entertainment

Master KG bags another milestone

The Jerusalema song which saw the world dance in harmony, has now scored Master KG an MTV EMA award as the Best African Act...
Read more
Entertainment

David Tlale ‘stole my reality show concept’

Fashion powerhouse David Tlale has been accused of stealing The Intern By David Tlale concept from Pro Act Entertainment MD Neo Mashishi. The 2017 hit...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal