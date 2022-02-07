Love and romance in time of global pandemic

Johannesburg- As a result of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, you may not have been fortunate to throw that dream wedding and are less likely to have had your honeymoon.

And although the restrictions have been eased and we may move away from the state of disaster completely, there was a bloodbath of job losses and salary cuts for many people.

So sitting on the dock of the bay in Mauritius or the Maldives may not be an imminent reality for many newlyweds.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, as local travel remains lekker and budget friendly.

Those living in Gauteng can travel a measly 85km to the relaxing and romantic Mount Amanzi Resort in the Hartbeespoort area. Nestled within the premises is the more private On Golden Pond accommodation. Here you will find the Romantic Log Cabin, perfect for a couple who’ve just said their I do’s.

Chalets are self-catering, equipped with a braai area on a private deck overlooking the serene dam, where various kinds of fish frolic about.

Complete with two large pools, as well as a hot pool that stays open until late evening, put-put, tennis courts and much more, you’re bound to be entertained.

There’s also a relaxing spa on site where you can indulge in various treatments.

Outside the resort, you can travel short distances to enjoy an array of activities.

Harties Aerial Cableway allows you to go up the mountain top and enjoy the scenery over a light lunch and drinks at the eatery situated here.

Not too far from the cable carts is the recent development called the Upside-Down House, a good place to experience the topsy-turvy nature that comes with a new marriage.

The Upside-Down furniture and picture frames will leave you dazed and confused, so make sure that you keep safe and don’t tumble over.

Couples can also travel to Little Paris, where they serve French toast meals, delicious milkshakes, teas and alcoholic beverages at the various

restaurants.

It is perfect for picture opportunities as they have a mock Parisian Eiffel Tower where you can pick a colourful lock, have it engraved with yours and your partner’s names and a romantic message, and chain it to the bridge with thousands of other love locks.

There is also a wall filled with graffiti and another with French scenery emblazoned against it at the entrance that makes one feel they were in Paris.

Little Paris also has a small aquarium surrounded by a colourful garden. A mile down, get transported back to the 50s as you enter Pretville.

The former film set comes complete with a 1950s-inspired bioscope decked with velvet-covered chairs. It showcases classic films.

Another must-do for newlyweds in this area is the Windmill Restaurant known to locals as “Die Windpomp”. It offers a five-star restaurant as well as a food market stocking organic goods.

If it’s a bush break you’re after, you can take a Sho’t Left getaway close to cities and have a wide variety of amenities to indulge in: Nthubu Safari Camp in Potgietersrus, Limpopo, is located in the Masebe Game Reserve.

Here you can enjoy game drives, hike or mountain bike, wander throughout the caves in the sandstone cliffs and see ancient bushman paintings.

At the Bush Cave in Gqeberha, you can sleep in a luxury cave bedroom with breakfast and dinner. Or visit intriguing museums and shops in Pilgrims Rest in Mpumalanga, and then drive to view Pinnacle Rock, God’s Window, Berlin Falls, or a boat trip on the Blyde Dam.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author