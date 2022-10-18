Maimane says kasi flavours still rule world

When it hits “suits-off o’clock”, it is time for former leader of the Democratic Alliance Mmusi Maimane to indulge in township cuisine with close friends.

In a tell-all interview with Sunday World, Maimane says it is important for everyone to unwind as growing up in one of the country’s biggest township, Soweto, does not shut him out from going back to Dobsonville to enjoy kasi food.

He says Sundays are usually spared for relaxing and he prefers the popular Sakhumzi Restaurant on the famous Vilakazi Street, in Soweto, as his fancied spot. Actually, it is his favourite eatery as it serves the best kasi food dishes. But he also does go to Nyanga, a township in Cape Town, where some of the best street food is served.

“If I grew up enjoying mala-mogodu (tripe) and as a boy growing up in apartheid South Africa there’s no reason for me to ditch the township culture and its home-cooked meals because I now appear on TV wearing suits,” says the former DA leader.

Maimane’s lifestyle entails driving himself in his favourite, luxurious Land Rover SUV, something he enjoys when goes on holiday because he has heights phobia, but when forced to fly, he prefers economy class, however, he often gets upgraded to business class.

Speaking about his family, Maimane says he is not different at home from the man seen “fighting” in parliament. He says his wife and children always support him and when he gets home, he finds them waiting to discuss what he was talking about on TV.

“Whatever I do is to better South Africa, and I believe they also have the same vision. I took my daughter to the justice march for Uyinene [Mrwetyana].

This is who I am. In fact, they [family] make me the man you see on TV,” he says.

“My mother was a cashier and my father worked in a factory but that doesn’t mean I had the toughest of upbringings compared to other South Africans who have struggled over the years and continue to struggle.

“I don’t wish that kind of life for future generations and going back to townships for me is to get motivated to continue fighting while enjoying the fun side of things. It’s not all doom and gloom.”

He says growing up in a four-room, match-box house in Dobsonville taught him, among other things, that striving for change need to be consistent and the youth needs to do more to survive.

One of Maimane’s hobbies include playing football and he pitches himself as a die-hard Kaizer Chiefs fan. Although he did not turn professional, he was one of the best midfielders among his friends and executed perfect crosses when on the field.

However, football was not his focus as he dreamt of getting a well-paying job as a priest and later an accountant.

“I got disturbed along the way. I thought I would study and become an accountant to get the bag [money] but one day I got into one woman’s yard and found her digging a hole. I then asked her what it was for, and she said “ke aha toilet yaka” [I’m erecting a toilet], I then knew I had to bring about change. I studied for a master’s degree in public administration thinking I could serve the private sector and still try to bring about change in the public sector. As time went by, I realised I needed to work in government. That’s how my political journey began.”

Maimane made headlines when he joined the DA in 2009, which catapulted him to run for Joburg mayor in 2010. He got the candidacy, but the ANC maintained the mayoral chair after the local government elections in 2011. He resigned as federal leader in 2019.

Last month he launched his own political party, Build One SA (Bosa. He believes it is time for all the people of this country to work together to build a South Africa they can all enjoy.

Maimane emphasises that his vision is to help build a South Africa that looks beyond skin colour.

“We are led by grandparents that are not aware of the challenges of this country. It is the youth who will take this country forward. South Africa’s economy needs change. We need proper infrastructure. You cannot preach employment and job creation when there is no electricity.

“We need to decentralise the economy to serve the townships. We have a lot of businesses in townships that cannot thrive because of a lack of capital. SMMEs are the future. They are the backbone of township economy.”

In his quest for change and skills development, he plans to mandate a one-year programme at tertiary level, where six months will be an internship and six months of work experience.

He plans to release his autobiography, Dare To Believe, before the end of the year, while also working on his Ph.D. in local government and economics.

