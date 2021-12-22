Mfana kahGogo is the king yama 2k

Johannesburg – At just 17 years of age, amapiano music sensation Sipho Mbonambi, better known by his stage name Mfana, has the world at his feet.

The grade 11 pupil at Fundinduku Secondary School broke to the music scene less than two months ago by sheer luck when he posted a short video clip of his self-composed song on social media.

He was subsequently overwhelmed by the positive feedback for his emotional song.

The song Jabula went viral, leading to some household artists such as DJ Maphorisa and Major League DJs lining up and hoping to work with him.

The song talks about how Mfana and his family had to endure a life of hardship, barely making ends meet.

In the song, he gives credit to his grandmother whom he says worked odd hours, going house to house as a domestic worker, just to put food on the table.

Mfana is an IsiZulu phrase describing someone who is fond of his grandmother.

According to his music manager Romeo Ogle, the grand plan is to expand Mfana’s brand to an international audience.

“We are currently working on a strategy that will expose him where amapiano already exists in Europe and other countries around the world.

“This boy has started being invited around Africa, we have received bookings in countries like Nigeria, Mozambique, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe and other SADC [Southern African Development Community] countries,” said Ogle.

He said his calendar for the festive season was almost full.

“We have even received bookings for 2022. All these are major events. It’s going to be a tiring festive season for the young man, and we are busy preparing him mentally and have brought in professional choreographers to assist him.”

Mfana is signed under an emerging record label based in KwaZulu-Natal called Durban Base Entertainment.

The record label has signed an exclusive licensing deal with the entertainment powerhouse Sony Music Africa.

The arrangement will see Mfana release his music under Sony.

“Sony Music Africa admits that he is one of the artists they have been missing for years. Mfana’s story is similar to Justin Bieber’s.

“I say this because even his fans are now calling him inkosi yama 2k [the king of those born in the 2000s],” said Ogle.

Also in the pipeline is a documentary detailing the story of Mfana kahGogo.

In January, he is expected to release an EP called Inzalo Ka Sika Bopha.

The teenager is also busy with his single called Hlala Ethembeni.

Talks are also at an advanced stage for him to work with Cassper Nyovest, Durban Gogo, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. Mfana kaGogo also wants to work with Nomcebo Zikode and DJ Zinhle, both from KwaZulu-Natal.

Mfana kahGogo, who was born and raised in a village known as Zwelibomvu near Marianhill, told Sunday World that it was his uncle who made him fall in love with music.

“My uncle taught me a lot about music. He also wanted to be a recording artist, but he passed away without realising his dream. This gave me the drive to follow in his footsteps,” he said.

Some amapiano enthusiasts believe his soundfollows that of Mpura, real name Mongezi Stuurman.

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker died in a car crash in August.

