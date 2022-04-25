E-edition
Subscribe
Lifestyle

Moja Love’s new show ‘Ezocansi’ divides the nation

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Alex Mthiyane Twitter

Moja Love’s new late-night sex talkshow Ezocansi has caused a stir after its first episode went on air at the weekend.

Known for controversial yet entertaining shows, Moja Love’s Ezocansi gives people a chance to delve deeper and talk openly about their fantasies, pleasures, and satisfaction.

But the first episode seems to have ruffled some feathers, judging by the people’s reaction on social media, because sex is still taboo in some quarters of the community. Many people still feel comfortable to tackle the subject only behind closed doors.

Hosted by Gagasi FM’s Alex Mthiyane, who is joined by Dr Nomcebo Mthembu to unpack the subject of the day, the show premiered on Sunday at 10pm on DStv’s channel 157. Mthembu is known for giving sex information on air.

Social media users had mixed reactions. While some said it would be helpful to talk about sexual matters openly, others were of the view that the show was too explicit and embarrassing.

This is what social media users had to say:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes