Moja Love’s new show ‘Ezocansi’ divides the nation

Moja Love’s new late-night sex talkshow Ezocansi has caused a stir after its first episode went on air at the weekend.

Known for controversial yet entertaining shows, Moja Love’s Ezocansi gives people a chance to delve deeper and talk openly about their fantasies, pleasures, and satisfaction.

But the first episode seems to have ruffled some feathers, judging by the people’s reaction on social media, because sex is still taboo in some quarters of the community. Many people still feel comfortable to tackle the subject only behind closed doors.

Hosted by Gagasi FM’s Alex Mthiyane, who is joined by Dr Nomcebo Mthembu to unpack the subject of the day, the show premiered on Sunday at 10pm on DStv’s channel 157. Mthembu is known for giving sex information on air.

Social media users had mixed reactions. While some said it would be helpful to talk about sexual matters openly, others were of the view that the show was too explicit and embarrassing.

This is what social media users had to say:

I hope my parents think I don’t understand any of this when they come across this show 😭 #Ezocansi — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄🌞 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) April 24, 2022

The audience look like they are hearing about sex for the first time #Ezocansi pic.twitter.com/Lkm3YMIryB — ツ Ø ͏ Ʀ ͏ ł ™ ͏ ͏ ❼ (@Ori_RSA) April 24, 2022

Adult entertainer and porn star 😂😂😂, he says he makes a women cum expert #Ezocansi pic.twitter.com/hrrWqVooO9 — Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) April 24, 2022

The biggest problem when it comes to sex life is that people compare their partners. This comparison spoils everything 👎🏾 #Ezocansi — Not just an ordinary guy (@SefakoX) April 24, 2022

#Ezocansi One Thing About Moja Love ? They’ll Keep On Serving Us With Different Content🥲 pic.twitter.com/2ZQfPSXeHG — Zee_Gorjas (@Ohh_Ziggy) April 24, 2022

#Ezocansi me everytime the presenter says 'umdavazo'. pic.twitter.com/fe1MhOcrUr — Mafoko Petrus Mokwena (@MokwenaMafoko) April 24, 2022

#Ezocansi Sex sells… I'm sure the viewership will reach its all time high tonight! pic.twitter.com/pPGN4D4JgP — Musa Modisakeng (@ModisakengMusa) April 24, 2022

The audience is shooketh.. they can't close their mouth.. bebesithi bayaphy kanti. #Ezocansi pic.twitter.com/Clciiyq6vG — Ecstacy ♠️☕ ⚔ (@0fficialCelina) April 24, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author