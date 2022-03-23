Music festival to usher Mzansi back to ‘normality’ at the Rand Show

South Africa is slowly edging back to pre-pandemic normality after President Cyril Ramaphosa further eased the Covid-19 regulations on Tuesday night, allowing vaccinated people to attend outdoor events in big numbers without wearing a mask.

One such event to look forward to is the Rand Show, which makes a comeback this year after a two-year absence. The annual event, which will run over four days from April 15 to April 18, will feature live music concerts.

The organisers have encouraged families to come and enjoy the event in picnic style.

Adele Hartdegen, CEO of the Rand Show, explained: “Bring a blanket and have a joyful family day out while soaking up the South African sun listening to original South African music, and sampling delicious food and drinks from our local vendors.

“Festival-goers will also have access into the Rand Show itself at no extra cost.”

A-list performances by Goodluck and Mi Casa will open the music festival on Friday. They will be followed up by Shekinah and TKZee who will take to the stage on Saturday.

Afro beats will be served on Sunday with performances by Kelly Khumalo, Doctor Victor, MXO, and Mango Groove expected to mesmerise the audience.

The event will wrap up in style when hitmakers Mafikizolo and award-winning rapper AKA perform on Monday, the last day of the show.

