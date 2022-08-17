Mzansi’s hot dating show back on the telly for new season

Mzansi’s hot couples’ show Too Hot To Be Single (THTBS) is coming back on Thursday with Lawrence Maleka as the host and occupying the matchmaking role in a bid to find a couple that will fall in love.

Maleka said the show is setting the trends as it aims to understand aspects of modern dating. “If THTBS is anything to go by, then I would say we have started a pretty decent template to further build on in the complexities of modern dating,” said Maleka.

“So, yes there is a bright future ahead for dating shows in Mzansi.”

The singles will go through a series of trials to impress each other through fun-filled games while also fighting to remain in the game during the elimination rounds.

“There are so many highlights from the show. There is so much to look forward to this season, from the awkwardness to outrageous asks of both the matches and singles.”

Director Lara Cunha said the dating gameshow will now have “sliding into DMs” where they get to understand the behaviour of a hot single match.

“This is a spicy, revealing way of getting to know the matches’ online behaviour. There are also new fun games that allow our singles to get a lot closer and a little bit naughtier this time,” said Cunha.

