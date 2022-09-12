Parys: town of beauty and excitement

Parys, a small vibrant town on the banks of the Vaal River, is well known for being the hometown of suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and other prominent politicians such as the Free State MEC of education Tate Makgoe.

However, beyond the few politicians the town produces, very few South Africans know the town has one of the most scenic views in the country. The name of the town is the Afrikaans translation of Paris.

From hardcore adventure to relaxed meandering, the town truly has it all. And if you thought sky diving was only for the brave – think again. Never in a million years did I think I would ever see myself doing an out-of-body experience like this. The sky-diving experience is unexplainable.

At eight thousand feet, buckled up tightly, preparing myself for the final jump, my heart was pumping like it wanted to explode out of my chest.

I remember saying: “Is it too late for me to change my mind right now?” The lovely instructor I was meant to dive with said “no, it’s not”.

Now, at ten thousand feet, the door opened, and I could feel the strong breeze hit my entire being. In a blink of an eye, I saw myself hanging outside the plane, and the next thing I was out. Just like that, not breathing at all, my soul left my body for those few seconds.

But a few minutes later, I let go, and as I screamed for joy, I was now having the time of my life, laughing and yelling all the way until I was safely back on the ground. This was truly the highlight of the trip.

Sky diving is a must-try activity when you are in the Free State.

The sky diving took place at Skydive Parys.

Also, for adrenaline junkies, zip-lining will have your blood rushing and leave you wanting to have seconds. This can be done at the Koepel Mega Zip lining. Brace yourself because there are chances that you might be stuck halfway through the line, which is quite a fun experience.

The quaint little town has delectable eateries that pack a good offering.

The Garden Boutique Eatery, located just at the heart of Parys, serves such delicate and mouth-watering food.

Alternatively, you can dine at the Bohemian-styled restaurant, Hoi Polloi, and the food is delectable.

Something that doesn’t grow old is watching the beautiful sunset right on the famous Vaal Dam. And even more special is the experience on a boat cruise at Pont de Val.

Free State also has out-of-world services when it comes to accommodation.

If you are a history fanatic, you can go for the retro cycle bike ride. This will give you a little lesson about the bike.

The ride was calming as all we had to do was just sit and enjoy the beauty of Parys. We stopped by the bridge where we got a clear view of the famous Vaal River.

At Pont de Val you can have a picnic lunch with an eye-catching scenery.

The Free State can be a bit hot. Remember to pack your sunscreen and sun hats.

