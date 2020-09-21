Lifestyle

Pearl Modiadie has given birth

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Pearl Modiadie has given birth.

The radio host and TV personality took to her Instagram page to announce the arrival of her little one.

“I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal… a feeling only my soul can deeply comprehend. Welcome to the world my love…the purest of hearts. You’re perfect in every way. Your father and I love you dearly, we’re actually obsessed with you, but I’ll use the word dearly so we don’t scare you away my love,” read the caption of her baby photo.


Minnie Dlamini also recently announced that she is expecting her first child, while Simphiwe Ngema has already given birth.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Zondo hits out at Zuma

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said today former President Jacob Zuma has not deposed an affidavit following testimony that placed him at the centre...
Read more
Entertainment

Mafokate lays a claim to ex-girlfriend’s fortunes

King of kwaito wants high court to make a binding order King of kwaito Arthur Mafokate and ex-girlfriend Cici have remixed their war songs with...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal