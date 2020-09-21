Pearl Modiadie has given birth.

The radio host and TV personality took to her Instagram page to announce the arrival of her little one.

“I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal… a feeling only my soul can deeply comprehend. Welcome to the world my love…the purest of hearts. You’re perfect in every way. Your father and I love you dearly, we’re actually obsessed with you, but I’ll use the word dearly so we don’t scare you away my love,” read the caption of her baby photo.

Minnie Dlamini also recently announced that she is expecting her first child, while Simphiwe Ngema has already given birth.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom