Perfume speaks to the soul

Wearing perfume is special, whether one is going to a wedding, interview or party. It plays a big role in one’s character and confidence.

Geraldine Augustine-Darwood, from perfume brand Gold Series, said that some people love perfume, but don’t give it much thought beyond the ‘Oh, that smells amazing.’

But she says perfume is a scent that speaks to the soul.

“Every single fragrance has a special backstory as a significant ‘invisible accessory’ for both men and women. A scent talks to our souls as much as to our noses. This small but priceless element of daily life improves our mood, makes you feel attractive, and boosts confidence,” said Augustine-Darwood

These five facts about perfume will change how you wear, understand, and look after it.

Where it started

The first people to include scent into their culture were the ancient Egyptians, who were then followed by the Chinese, Hindus, Israelites, Carthaginians, Arabs, Greeks, and Romans. On the nose

Perfume may seem to wear off after a while, but the truth is it is still there. Because it’s familiar to you, your nose and brain stop noticing it. Your brain simply ignores it after realizing it won’t affect you.

3. Skin Talk

Everyone has a different scent. The same fragrance may smell differently on you than it does on a friend or work colleague. Before choosing a new fragrance, spray it on your wrist and give it some time to settle before smelling it. Let your skin do the talking.

Summer Fragrance

Orange blossom, mandarin, and grapefruit are common in summer perfumes, along with florals such as jasmine and peony. Try to choose a more traditional scent with notes of vanilla, coconut, or lemon, or you can go for a distinctive fragrance that combines notes of salt, bergamot, or rose petals.

5. Proper storage

It is recommended to keep your bottle of perfume in a cold, dark place, like a closet or drawer, away from light and heat to prevent it from being impacted by temperature changes. A scent should be used within two to three years of initially opening it, provided it is stored properly.

