Pets get to experience luxury at pet-friendly hotel

Too often when the festive season arrives, and people go on holiday – they are saddled with stress as to where to leave their pets over that period.

Now SunSquare Cape Town Gardens has established the first ‘SunPet’ friendly hotel in the Southern Sun group.

Richard Keet the General Manager of the hotel said: “We understand that for many people, their pets are part of their family, so travelling without them is unthinkable. The location and facilities at SunSquare Cape Town Gardens lend themselves to welcoming pets, so the decision to convert it to a pet-friendly hotel has been quite natural and involved a simple refurbishment,” said Keet.

Certain rooms have been selected to be pet friendly and have been fitted with hygienic vinyl flooring to provide both comfort and practicality for guests and their pets, to ensure a relaxed and enjoyable stay.

There is even a SunPet Gourmet Menu available for breakfast, lunch and dinner for the animals Pets as well as pet bedding on arrival, access to a selection of bowls, mats, toys, and other conveniences during their stay.

Operations Director for Southern Sun’s Western Cape Samantha Clingham said: “The SunSquare Cape Town Gardens team has done a great job of opening to the pet-friendly market, and we are excited to welcome a new profile of guest to what could soon become the most popular pet-friendly destination in Cape Town.”

Sunday World

Author