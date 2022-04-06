R1-million up for grabs in ‘My Kitchen Rules South Africa’ contest

The most high-pressure home-cook competition My Kitchen Rules South Africa, judged by the brilliant chefs David Higgs and award-winning artist Micasa’s J’Something, is back for season four.

Those who wish to enter the competition can start doing so as the fourth season will only premier in September. J’Something said the competition is getting better with each season because the calibre of home cooks also improves.

“This past season we saw that the pandemic and lockdowns really resulted in many people killing it in the kitchen, and we know that we can expect the same or possibly even better this time around,” he said.

The contestants who make the cut start off in a Instant Restaurant round where they host their competitors and two celebrity judges with a themed three-course dinner.

Those who survive the chop, move on to what is called the Challenge Round, where they go against each other in various cooking challenges. At the end of the competition, the winner walks away with a whopping R1-million prize.

To enter the competition, contestants must send a video of themselves and their teammates putting their best dish forward. Entries close on Sunday, May 8 2022.

