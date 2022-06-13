‘Real Housewives of Cape Town’ makes its debut in July

The Real Housewives of Cape Town will premier on July 10, according to the producers of the long-anticipated TV reality show.

The show will see Cape Town’s rich women come together to form friendships and network while letting fans know what they do for a living and maintain their lifestyles.

The show will feature the glamorous and stylish Lulwando Tukwayo, who is known as Lue. She is also a qualified chartered accountant, property entrepreneur, digital creator and a proud mother of three.

Tukwayo prides herself in taking part against gender-based violence and has founded Wing to Learn, non-government organisation.

Kutazwa Gqirana owns Style Boutique SA which sells the latest fashion for both men and women. She is an aspirant cook and hopes to have her own cookbook one day.

Camilla McDowel promises to make an unforgettable entrance at every social gathering with her roaring vintage Rolls Royce Moonshadow.

McDowel, a vintage car collector, is an entrepreneur, public speaker and a humanitarian. She feels she has nothing to prove to anyone.

The show also features That Wines owner Thato Montse, a strategist, designer and a member of the Black Cellar Club. Montse feels wine should be repositioned to be for the enjoyment of anyone and not just “old white men”.

Momfluencer Loveline Abinokhauno is an event organiser who owns a concierge and events company called La Prive Concierge & Events.

Rushda Moosajee is a qualified personal trainer and online coach. She prides herself as the “beauty boss mom” but she says she is not all for the drama, but will always stand up for what is right.

Beverly Steyn is originally from KwaZulu-Natal and only moved to the Mother City five years ago. She is a property owner and investor, and has an interest in commercial, warehouse and residential property.

Director of local entertainment channels at M-Net Shirley Adonisi said: “This may be a global franchise, but our spin on it is very much South African. The storylines explored on the show and the cast’s lives are as authentic as they come.

“As a channel, keeping up with our viewers’ tastes and preferences is important, and this is evident of that.”

The six reality stars will be seen on Mzansi Magic channel 161 as they make a premier on July 10.

