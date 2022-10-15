Reigning Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri launches advocacy campaign

Reigning Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri on Thursday launched her advocacy campaign, Ed-Unite, at the Constitution Hill women’s prison in Johannesburg.

During the Miss South Africa pageant in August, Nokeri made it to the top five and chose former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s question during a question and answer session.

Madonsela asked: “Our constitution permits us to use it as a bridge to heal the divisions of the past and create a new society based on social justice, how will you use your title as Miss South Africa to lead the nation to embrace the constitution and play your part in advancing social justice?”

Nokeri responded: “50% of our country is still living below the poverty line and it is our responsibility to ensure that we create a sustainable, innovative, and inclusive South Africa so that we can unlock opportunities for all.”

During a panel discussion at the launch of Ed-Unite, the 23-year-old from Tzaneen in Limpopo said she is ready to take the baton from those who reigned before her and move forward with her plans to make an impactful change in society.

The Ed-Unite campaign has partnered with Adopt-a-School campaign and the Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust, and together they will partner with schools that need help the most.

“The purpose of the campaign is to identify campaigns such as period poverty, repairing and improvement of school infrastructure, equip schools with classrooms, tools, resources for digital exposure, resources to ensure that there is connectivity for everyone, improving sports grounds, supply of sports equipment, training, etc,” she said.

Nokeri aims to raise R6-million in the next few months as part of her plans to implement change, and is calling on all companies in South Africa to pledge and be a part of the movement.

Retailer Forevernew has already pledged a hefty R600 000 toward the campaign. The funds will be used to provide resources to address period poverty in underprivileged schools.

