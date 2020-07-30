Business

Restaurants can now trade until 10pm

By Kabelo Khumalo
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane PICTURE: GCIS

Curfew, under the Disaster Management Act, has now been moved from 9pm to 10pm.
This was confirmed by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane today.

The change in curfew times, is to allow restaurants to trade longer – but alcohol, which they’ve been fighting to sell, remains banned under level 3 of the lockdown regulations put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Cabinet has agreed to move the curfew to start at 22:00 to allow for uninterrupted dinner service at restaurants. We believe that this change will go a long way towards increasing their revenue generation. The sale of alcohol remains prohibited, however.”


“Many businesses are at risk and many jobs have already been lost. However, we are doing everything we can to ensure that the impact is minimized. The fluctuating risk of the virus spread has dictated that we pace ourselves in our efforts to reopen the sector,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.

South Africans can also enjoy leisure time as intra-provincial travel will be allowed. This means that if you live in Gauteng, you may leave your home for leisure purposes, but you can’t travel to other provinces.

