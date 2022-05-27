Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Skin products launched in South Africa

The 50 shades of Fenty Beauty is finally in Africa.

Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, founded by American singer and businesswoman Rihanna was officially launched in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Fenty products will also be launched in eight other African countries, including Botswana, Kenya, Nigeria.

The brand is viewed as an overall game changer for the global beauty and skin industry.

From lightweight base to a glow from the gods, Fenty Beauty has a diverse and inclusive foundation shade range.

Hand-picked by Rihanna herself, Hector Espinal – a high school dropout is the beauty’s global makeup artist and the one to go to for all things Fenty Beauty.

The range was first launched in 2017. The African personal care and cosmetics sector is worth billions of rands and is set to grow even bigger.

Fenty Beauty and Skin will be available from May, 27 at Arc Stores and Edgars stores in South Africa.

