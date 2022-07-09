Rings are not just pieces of jewellery, they make a statement

Rings, a simple fashion accessory, are worn for many reasons. A ring signifies a relationship status, a cultural belief, your history, your personality and a lot more.

Designer Kristin Weixelbaumer from Black Betty said though that people do not know the true meaning for each of the fingers and where they should wear their rings.

“Discovering the meaning of each finger is a skill that will make it easier to choose the perfect placement and style, as putting it on different fingers signal different things to outsiders,” said Weixelbaumer.

She said the thumb symbolises boldness and courage. “In palmistry, the thumb signifies resolve and freethinking. It presents you as an individualist who loves to do things uniquely.”

The index finger, which is the most dominant finger, symbolises the authority of leadership, ambition, and self-confidence, while the middle finger symbolises power and at the same time commands balance.

“You can have a lot of fun with large and imaginative pieces on this finger,” said Weixelbaumer.

The fourth finger on the left hand, or the index finger, is known as the ring finger and it represents emotions. “Usually an engagement or a wedding ring is worn on this finger.”

The little finger, she said, symbolises intelligence, intuition, and communication that will intensify bonds in business and personal relationships.

“Although symbolism and traditions can give us deeper meanings and guidance, ultimately one has to wear their rings on the hand and the fingers that feel most comfortable for you.”

