Serve ‘Umqombothi’ in style with Chaka Chaka’s homeware range

Dubbed the “Princess of Africa”, Yvonne Chaka Chaka has ventured into the decor industry by launching her very own Chaka Chaka Homeware collection.

And it is said to be ideal for any occasion. But one wonders if it will work when serving Umqombothi (traditional beer) too?

The songtress is famous for the Umqombothi bubblegum track released in 1988. But has since ventured into many different businesses.

Her new baby, this homeware collection, she said, is inspired by materials and patterns commonly found in traditional African attire and prominently features the traditional crown (isicholo) and neckpiece, which are both of historical significance to African culture and heritage.

South Africa’s national flower, the Protea, is also part of the inspiration for the designs. In monochrome black-and-white, some products feature portraits of the “Princess of Africa” herself, as well as intermittent touches of gold flora.

The range is available at Woolworths.

General manager of homeware and beauty, Youves Govender, said the collection will add depth to any setting, from contemporary to more traditional.

“This collection represents quality. It is decorative but functional, so it’s suitable for daily use, as well as special events,” Govender said.

The collection consists of a mug, cup and saucer, creamer, sugar bowl, teapot, salad bowl, charger plate, 16-piece cutlery set and a 12-piece dinner set (including four of each in a range of dinner plates, side plates and dessert bowls).

