Sho’t Left to Limpopo worth considering this summer

The Limpopo Tourism Agency (LTA) launched its provincial tourism month during an event held at the Kalahari Waterfront in the Vhembe region on Tuesday.

Agency CEO Sello Maleka said this year’s theme, Rethinking Tourism, is aimed at inspiring insightful discussions within the industry to rethink the way of doing business, its development and identify sustainable opportunities for future growth.

“World Tourism Day, celebrated each year on September 27, is the global observance day fostering awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political, and economic value,” said Maleka.

“In South Africa, this is a month-long celebration aimed at highlighting the importance of the sector to the South African economy and encourage domestic tourism in line with the tourism sector recovery plan. It is time to rebuild, rebrand and recover as the tourism sector in the province and country.”

He said as a tourist destination, the LTA will rally all tourism stakeholders, citizens, and potential tourists to visit the province and take part in key industry events and activations.

Maleka added: “Working closely with all tourism stakeholders in the province the LTA has come up with a comprehensive calendar of events that help popularise the theme and raise awareness on the key subjects and objectives.

“We urge all those who have never visited the province and those with an appetite to travel to visit https://www.shotleft.co.za/province/limpopo for great SA Travel Week and Sho’t Left deals from our tourism products in the province.

“Nothing is more fun than a Sho’t Left to Limpopo, where there is more to enjoy. A warm welcome awaits those who will be visiting us this summer.”

