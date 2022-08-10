Smile Artists Africa event to benefit breast cancer survivors

The Smile Artists Africa will on October 8 and 9 host a third annual Fusion Art Fashion event to raise funds for breast cancer survivors.

The funds raised at the event, which will be held at the Cradle Boutique Hotel Pavilion in Johannesburg, will support breast reconstruction, raise awareness about breast cancer, and encourage screening for breast cancer.

The two-day event will consist of an art exhibition, fashion show, and an online auction.

The founder of Smile Artists Africa, Dr Brian Monaisa, said: “We are also thrilled to have established a strong relationship with Sanlam Private Wealth, which has served as the main event sponsor for the past two years in a row.

“Together we have raised an impressive R1 365 000 for breast cancer survivors in 2021, surpassing the R300 000 mark that was expected in 2020.”

Over the past two years, the event’s popularity has increased and it has collaborated with well-known designers and brands including MAXHOSA, Naked Ape, Siko Republic, Afrika Your Time, Bathini Designs, and LSJ Designs, whose creations have captivated the guests.

Monaisa added that the theme for this year is Finding Our Way, which will delve deeper into what it means to be a spiritual being.

