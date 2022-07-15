‘SpongeBob’ translated into isiZulu to capture wider audiences

A kids favourite cartoon, SpongeBob SquarePants, has been translated into isiZulu. The new version premiered on NickToons DStv channel 302 in celebration of the show’s 36th birthday on Thursday.

Nickelodeon Africa senior vice-president, Dillion Khan, said the IsiZulu version of the show is meant to celebrate the South African official language.

“We are thrilled to present the premiere of the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants episode in IsiZulu. This is a milestone first in Africa and it provides audiences with the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the iconic world of Bikini Bottom like never before,” said Khan.

“This is one of the many steps we are taking in our commitment to being more inclusive and more localised while celebrating Africa’s rich and colourful heritage and local languages.”

SpongeBob SquarePants is believed to have been birthed from an unpublished educational comic book created in 1989 to educate children about life under the sea – but the character only premiered on the screens on July 17 1999 and has been a favourite since.

