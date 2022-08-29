Sunday pub sermon comes with a beer

There are many different churches around the world, but few can be compared to Deliverance Ministries – a street ministry in the east of Joburg.

Perhaps the Gabola church, which helps people connect with God: comes closest. The two share a common thread – the consumption of alcohol is allowed during services.

The main difference between the two ministries is that Deliverance Ministries offers inspired gospel music and a short uplifting message. It’s a family orientated vibe happening in the quiet suburb of Mayberry Park, Alberton, Gauteng.

Driving into the parking lot of Oasis & Bistro Restaurant, one is greeted by gospel songs, mostly those made famous by the Gaither Vocal Band.

On arrival, God on the Mountain was belting out – one had to have been at Oasis before to know the music was coming out of the establishment.

Walking into the pub, one would think one was entering the vicinity of a charismatic church, adorned with a full band, screens showing the lyrics to the songs and an attentive crowd. It is the tables adorned with liquor branding and a busy bar teeming with drinking and smoking patrons that lets one know they are in both worlds – so to speak.

Deliverance Ministries drummer John Lourens said their work aimed to spread the word of God anywhere, whether in a pub, parks or streets.

“We have been proclaiming the message of good news to patrons for almost two years through performing gospel music at the Oasis. The intention is clear: we are doing this to give people hope and light. God never said that the only place to worship and praise him is in a church.

“It has been absolutely wonderful to have our service here, while patrons are enjoying their drinks and worship. One day it happened that while we were performing, hardcore guys who came to enjoy their beer started crying and praising the Lord. That is when we realised that the presence of God is here. People come and drink because they have challenges in their lives, and our gospel message revives them and gives them hope that they can rise again. We are following in Jesus’s footsteps by setting up church services anywhere,” he said.

While the band performs and the patrons sing along, it is business as usual at the bar as Pam Power the owner of Oasis finds herself singing along while serving patrons cold beers.

“I love the church service taking place here. It is a great feeling to have this atmosphere at Oasis and our patrons really appreciate the setup while enjoying their drinks. It’s a fulfilling situation,” Power said.

Julius Sibanda from Thokoza, who is unemployed, said he was passing when he heard the music playing inside the bar and wanted to find out why gospel music was being performed in the pub.

“Since then I have never looked back, as I am always here on Sundays to praise and worship. I believe that God will take me out of the situation I am in through prayer. I am praying to get a job, and I love what is happening at this pub as these people are bringing us hope to better our lives. It doesn’t matter to me that the service is held in a pub, but the message is the same as the one you get in church,” Sibanda said.

One of the regular attendees, Julian Mundy said: “I am here today to praise God. I am a regular here and what is great about this place is that there are no barriers and conditions on how one should worship God. I find inspiration and love when I am here. I was so down in the morning but once I stepped in here and started worshipping, I felt blessed. After the service I down my favourite beer with my fellow patrons who happen to be part of the congregation. People need to open their minds more as we are not in the box. People must stop judging those who worship and praise in a pub.”

Between songs, the word of God is shared and a few testimonies rendered. On the occasion we visited the church, the message was on forgiveness. Glen Munitich , who delivered the sermon, believes he was given a calling to deliver the message of God.

“I joined the church eight months ago. I am not a pastor, but I am jut blessed to know the Bible. I preach here at our church and I am grateful that we are here to change people’s lives. Jesus sat with sinners and told them that there is hope to get delivered from evil. I am grateful that nobody is judging anyone. We are going far with this church as we are led by God.”

“It is my first time here and it’s strange, different, but I enjoyed the service. You can be anywhere to worship and praise, and this is a good thing and I will be having my beer now after my spirit is uplifted,” said Hans de Jager.

For John de Aar, who drives about 40 minutes every Sunday for his weekly dose of inspiration, the service is worth the trouble.

“I got to know about the church through my friends from Deliverance Ministries, and the motorbike club. It’s very lekker for me to be here, and you must understand that I have been to a lot of churches in pubs. We have been doing motorbike ministries across Gauteng and North West, and we also do a lot of ministries in pubs.

“The Bible says that when two or three people gather in a place to praise and worship, that place is called the House of the Lord,” said De Aar, who lives in Boksburg.

Deliverance Ministries band leader John Goodenough said the band was first established four years ago at his factory in Alrode.

“The name deliverance comes from the fact that I was delivered from rock cocaine and alcohol I was using for many years. I was delivered truly by the Lord. We have been at Oasis for two years and our commitment is to save as many lives as we can. We do this with love and gratitude, and I played at this pub 15 years ago while I was a hopeless drunk, and I know the owner of the place.

“We asked the owner to give us a chance to play and host a church in this venue, and the owner was welcoming.”

