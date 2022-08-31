Thando Thabethe takes underwear range to retail store market

Media personality and businesswoman Thando Thabethe’s underwear business Thabooty’s is growing in leaps and bounds.

After sponsoring the recently concluded Miss SA pageant, Thabethe has now taken her brand to fashion retailer Edgars stores. The launch of the partnership will take place at Sandton City early in September.

Thabethe, who founded the brand in 2017, said she is looking forward to growing the range nationwide, noting that the aim is to make the “sexy yet functional” shapewear more accessible.

