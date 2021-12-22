Things to do with your family this festive season

Johannesburg- The Festive season has arrived upon us and parents are looking for activities to keep their little ones and families busy.

Here’s a list of a few activities that you can get up to with your family;

Joburg Zoo has the annual Festival of Lights. You can take your family there and enjoy performances, some from your beloved Disney characters and many more. Experience live music performances from some of your favourite artists and radio hosts.

Don’t forget to book your tickets for the #JoburgFestivalofLights!

• 10% Discount on Group bookings- Discounted from 10 Tickets and more

• R90 for pensioners

• R150 for kids 12+ and adults

Visit our website to book https://t.co/G1mZpXVPcl pic.twitter.com/tePjHGRbOb — Joburg Theatre (@joburgtheatre) December 7, 2021

The #JoburgFestivalOfLights is breathtaking 😍 to get the full effect in person, buy tickets from https://t.co/oo5uXBVIcy #ExploreJoburg ^NJ pic.twitter.com/eSqZjJfjMU — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) December 2, 2021

Lion and Sarafi Park, you can go see the wildlife from a closer range in this park and see them feeding. Get guided tours at the park and you witness the beauty of wildlife.

Graskop- Mpumalanga, is well known for having beautiful places, if you’re a nature lover then Mpuamalanga is your to-go place. Get to visit places such as; God’s Window, Three Roundovales and different waterfalls.

Situated in Middelburg, between rolling hills leading up to the famous Dullstroom, you’ll find the charming Mellow Stream – with a chapel & waterfall on site for those picture perfect moments, Mellow Stream is ready to make your wedding dreams a reality! https://t.co/zvZbjhpUCF pic.twitter.com/btz9lC3KpR — Mpumalanga Tourism (@Mtpatourism) October 27, 2021

Astonishing beauty and breath-taking views, God’s Window is located in Graskop and overlooks the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve. Make sure to make a stop past God’s Window on your festive season trip this December!#SeeMpumalanga #DiscoverMpumalanga #Sinlindzile pic.twitter.com/D13Eah8eYN — Mpumalanga Tourism (@Mtpatourism) December 16, 2021

